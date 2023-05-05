Peter Thiel Confirms His Plans to Be Cryogenically Frozen When He Dies But Admits ‘I’m Not Convinced It Works’

GOP Megadonor and tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel confirmed his plans to be cryogenically frozen after his death.

According to the New York Post, in a conversation with journalist Bari Weiss for her podcast Honestly, Thiel answered a series of fast-paced questions to end the interview. Questions ranged from his favorite Bible verse to his plans for the afterlife.

At one point, Weiss pressed him about cryogenics. In 2016, Thiel was named as one of many tech investors behind the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, a company offering those with a deep pocketbook to be frozen in liquid nitrogen until the day that science hopefuls believe they can be revived.

“Is it true that you’re signed up to be cryonically preserved when you die so that you might be brought back to life in the future?” Weiss asked.

“Yes, but — think of it more as an ideological statement,” Theil said. “I don’t necessarily expect it to work, but I think it’s the sort of thing we’re supposed to try to do.”

When asked if he has recruited other people that he loves to be a part of the program, Thiel simply replied, “I’m not convinced it works… I think we need to be trying these things. It’s not there yet.”

Listen above via Honestly with Bari Weiss.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com