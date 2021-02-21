POLL: 46 Percent of Trump Voters Say They Would Leave GOP And Join A New Party With Him

According to a new joint poll conducted by Suffolk University and USA Today, GOP voters who supported former President Donald Trump are willing to leave the Republican Party and join a Trump-centered political party by a 46% to 27% spread.

The new polling found that voters remain extremely loyal to Trump, even after his 2020 election loss, second impeachment trial, and January 6th Capitol insurrection.

“By double digits, 46%-27%, those surveyed say they would abandon the GOP and join the Trump party if the former president decided to create one. The rest are undecided,” USA Today reported on Sunday night. (Twenty-seven percent of voters surveyed were undecided.)

The idea of a Trump-centered Republican Party alternative isn’t a new one, as Trump is reportedly considering starting his own “Patriot Party” to rival the GOP.

Another part of the survey asked the Trump supporters about the January 6th Capitol siege, which the majority believed was “Antifa” inspired.

“58% of Trump voters call it ‘mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters.’ That’s more than double the 28% who call it a rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol.’ Four percent call it ‘an attempted coup inspired by President Trump,'” the report continued.

“The survey of 1,000 Trump voters, identified from 2020 polls, was taken by landline and cellphone last Monday through Friday. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points,” USA Today noted.

