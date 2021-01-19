President Donald Trump still has a strong base of support, but he’s leaving office with record low approval ratings and with some top Republicans either privately grumbling about him or publicly saying the party should move on from him.

And it’s perhaps no surprise that, per a new Wall Street Journal report, the outgoing president is considering forming a new political party called the “Patriot Party.”

The Journal reports:

President Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort to exert continued influence after he leaves the White House. Mr. Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said. The president said he would want to call the new party the “Patriot Party,” the people said.

Trump may still have political aspirations into the future — even after the widespread condemnation he’s gotten for riling people up with baseless claims of a stolen election that led to an angry mob of his supporters rioting at the Capitol — but the Journal report does add, “It’s unclear how serious Mr. Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources.”

And, of course, there’s the question of how much a Trump-branded third party would impact the current Republican party.

