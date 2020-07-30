A new Axios and Harris Poll survey shows the media has lost the most approval out of any industry during the coronavirus pandemic, second only to airlines.

The poll asked, “How has your view of each of the following industries changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic?” Respondents dropped their rating of the media down by five percent.

Airlines, which narrowly beat the media in unfavorability, are down seven percent.

They are the only two industries in the poll that have lost favor with the public, with even oil up six percent and financial services up 7 percent.

“Doctors/Nurses/Hospital” was the highest industry, with an approval rating up 47 percent, while grocery received a 35 percent boost, technology 28 percent, and “Food & Beverage” 23 percent.

Axios also revealed that 75 percent of consumers “agree that generally speaking, during the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, ‘companies were more reliable than the federal government in keeping America running,'” while 81 percent agree “large companies, with resources, expensive infrastructure, and advanced logistics, ‘are even more vital now to America’s future than before the pandemic.'”

In March, a Gallup poll found 55 percent of Americans disapproved of the news media’s handling of the coronavirus — a significantly lower approval rating than that given to President Donald Trump (38 percent disapproval), Congress (37 percent disapproval), and Vice President Mike Pence (32 percent).

In April, Morning Consult also found the approval rating of the media in decline.

