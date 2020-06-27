Poll Shows Only 16 Percent of Republicans Think Joe Biden Should Select Black Running Mate

Republicans are far less likely to say Joe Biden should select a Black person as running mate, even as California Senator Kamala Harris rose to the top of the veepstakes in a national poll released this week.

In the latest The Economist/YouGov poll, respondents were asked “Do you think Joe Biden should select an African-American person to be the Democratic Party nominee for Vice-President?”

For almost every group of respondents, “not sure” was the most popular answer, but more said “yes” than “no.” Overall, 32 percent said Biden should select a Black VP, while 21 percent said he shouldn’t and 47 percent weren’t sure.

Among Democrats, 53 percent said “yes” and only 6 percent said “no,” with 43 percent unsure. But among Republicans, only 16 percent said that Biden should select a black running mate, while more than double that number — 3 percent — said he should not. The only group showing lower support for a Black Biden veep was Trump supporters at 15 percent.

The only subgroup in which “no” votes outnumbered “yes” votes was midwest voters, where the result was very closely split on the question: 25 percent “yes” to 27 percent “no,” and 48 percent “not sure.”

Of course, the poll didn’t ask why respondents answered as they did, but it’s safe to assume that strategy played some part in the calculations. Even among Black voters, 53 percent responded “yes,” but 41 percent responded “not sure” — a potential indication that the eventual ticket’s chances of winning played a part in the responses. It’s possible the same calculation contributed to low Republican support for a Black nominee.

Respondents were also asked “Of the choices listed below, who do you think should be selected as the Democratic Party nominee for Vice-President if Joe Biden wins the nomination for

President?”

The last time this question was polled, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren led with 30 percent overall, but Sen. Harris had taken the lead with Black voters. This time, Kamala Harris led on the question with 24 percent support, and Warren the runner-up at 18 percent.

Warren’s swoon comes a week after Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar withdrew herself from consideration and publicly urged Biden to select a woman of color as his running mate.

