Protests in Portland turned violent on Sunday night when demonstrators beat up a man after he crashed his truck in the downtown area.

Reports and footage from the incident shows that at approximately 10:30 P.M. local time, authorities received word that a white man crashed at a sidewalk close to a Black Lives Matter rally. Sgt. Kevin Allen told Washington Post that the crash happened because, according to the police report, “protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.”

Video from the encounter shows that the driver was forced to the ground by protesters nearby, who continued to physically and verbally accost him. This continued until one of the protesters ran up to the man’s side from behind and kicked him in the face. The man was eventually attended to by a medic and hospitalized afterwards.

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement on the evening, saying it began with “a peaceful rally and speeches.” As time went on though, they received reports of vandalism, assaults in the area of the incident, and a “hostile crowd” that complicated the situation for police presence.

“The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made,” the statement reads.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

