‘POTUS Is Pissed!’ Jan. 6 Hearing Reveals NEW Secret Service Messages, Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony on Trump Meltdown

Secret Service communications and testimony from bombshell witness Cassidy Hutchinson painted a picture of then-President Donald Trump‘s meltdown over a court decision rejecting a challenge to President Joe Biden‘s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The Secret Service turned over more than a million electronic communications from agents related to the attack on the Capitol to the January 6 Committee, and at Thursday’s final hearing of that committee, they came in handy.

In the opening minutes of the hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger read one of those messages, and played previously-unseen testimony from Hutchinson — both of which recounted Trump’s reaction to the Supreme Court ruling rejecting a challenge to the results:

REP. KINZINGER: On December 11th, Trump’s allies lost a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court that he regarded as his last chance at success in the courts. A newly obtained Secret Service message from that day shows how angry President Trump was about the outcome. Quote “Just FYI, POTUS is pissed – Breaking news – Supreme Court denied his lawsuit. He is livid now.” Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, was present for that conversation and described it in this way. CASSIDY HUTCHINSON: This is the day that the Supreme Court had rejected that case. Mr. Meadows and I were in the White House residence at a Christmas reception. And as we were walking back from the Christmas reception that evening, the president was walking out of the Oval Office. We crossed paths in the Rose Garden Colonnade. The president was fired up about the Supreme Court decision. And so I was sitting next to Mr. Meadows, but I stepped back. So I was probably two or three feet catty-corner from him, diagonal from him, and the president just raging about the decision and how it’s wrong and why didn’t we make more calls and just his typical anger outburst at this decision. And the president said had I think so he had said something to the effect of, “I don’t want people to know we lost Mark, this is embarrassing. Figure it out. We need to figure it out. I don’t want people to know that we lost.”

