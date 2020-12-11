CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said it plainly: The Supreme Court’s utter dismissal of a Texas lawsuit to salvage Donald Trump’s presidency was a “huge slap in the face” for everyone involved, from the Lone Star State’s attorney general that filed it to the 126 House Republicans who endorsed to the president himself, who touted it as his political saving grace.

Blitzer’s conclusion came during the 6:00 p.m. version of The Situation Room, after the breaking news that the Supreme Court soundly rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Hail Mary attempt to subvert democracy and re-install Donald Trump as president. In a one-page order, SCOTUS essentially ruled that Texas didn’t even have the right to file the case, killing the lawsuit cold.

“A huge slap in the face of the Texas attorney general and all of those who supported the Texas attorney general,” Blitzer noted in discussion the ruling with CNN’s justice correspondent Jessica Schneider. “Republican attorneys generals in, what, 18 other states, 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives including Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican, the Minority Leader in the house and, of course, a huge slap at President Trump himself, who repeatedly over these past few days, has been publicly tweeting, lobbying the United States to go ahead and accept this case which they’ve rejected.”

Blitzer then asked Schneider if the was a 7-2 decision, since two justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, expressed a technical dissent about the filing.

“These are unsigned orders, Wolf, so we don’t know exactly what the vote breakdown was here,” she explained. “This ends the Republicans’ bid at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Dourt saying, Texas, you can’t even file this because you don’t have standing. It will be interesting to see, like you said, how the president responds to this, how the nearly — or more than 100 Republicans in Congress respond to this seeing as they all signed on promoting this. The Supreme Court here saying we’re not getting involved, Texas, you don’t have standing to dispute how other states conduct the elections.”

“A complete, a complete rejection of the president’s arguments, the Texas attorney general’s arguments and all of these other arguments,” Blitzer emphasized. “This should end it once and for all. The United States Supreme Court, the second time this week.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

