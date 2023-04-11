Press Grill Biden on Detained Journo and Abortion Pill As He Leaves For Ireland With Hunter and Sister Valerie

White House reporters peppered President Joe Biden with questions about detained journalist Evan Gershkovich, the abortion pill ruling, and First Son Hunter Biden’s attendance on his trip to Ireland.

As the president prepared to board Air Force One with Hunter and First Sister and longtime senior campaign official Valerie Biden Owens for his trip to Ireland, reporters began shouting questions about Gershkovich, which caught Biden’s attention.

President Biden walked over to the press and answered questions for about a minute. He delivered a message about the legality of Gerskovich’s detention, slammed Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone, and explained that the family members who accompanied him on the tarmac were, indeed, going to Ireland with him:

Q Mr. President, have you spoken to Evan Gershkovich’s family? THE PRESIDENT: I tried to get them yesterday. We missed calls. I called them yesterday, and we missed calls. I’m going to try them from the plane. Q Try them from the plane? THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Because — Q That’s Evan Gershkovich’s family? THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Q Anything you can say about his case? THE PRESIDENT: Well, you know, we’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic. Q What’s your top priority on this trip, sir? THE PRESIDENT: Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place, to keep the peace. That’s the — that’s the main thing. And it’s look like we’re going to — keep your fingers crossed. Q Is your family coming with you on the trip? THE PRESIDENT: Just two of my family members who hadn’t been there before. Q And on the abortion pill ruling, what are your thoughts? THE PRESIDENT: My thoughts are: It’s completely out of bounds what the judge did. Thank you.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

