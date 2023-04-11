The day after the Louisville shooting that killed five, including a “very close friend” of Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY), Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massey (R-KY) took a pot shot at the grieving governor on Twitter.

Kentucky Governor Beshear nailed for plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees over his unconstitutional ban of church services due to COVID. Too bad it comes out of the taxpayers pockets and not his. Thank you @realTJRoberts for taking on this tyranny and winning.https://t.co/mnDlufMPxb — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 11, 2023

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Beshear must pay more than $270,000 in attorney’s fees to three people who sued for the right to attend church during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Also Monday, Beshear appeared on national television, choking up as he spoke about the mass shooting at a bank that killed his friend and four others.

This is awful I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend who didn’t either, and one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through. There are a lot of people that are hurting today. And if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope it is to surround them with the love, and the compassion, that we have been so good at showing one another.

The mass shooting has rekindled the scorching debate about gun control. Rep. Massie is a fervent supporter of the Second Amendment right to bear arms and has called for teachers to be armed in schools.

Last week Jamaal Bowman (NY-D) had a lengthy shouting match with Massie in the halls of Congress over gun violence. The altercation came just days after a mass shooting at a Nashville school that killed three children and three adults.

Gov. Beshear has not responded to Massie’s tweet about the COVID lawsuit.

