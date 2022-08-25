Pro-Trump ‘Prophet’ Says God is Fuming Over Raid of Mar-a-Lago

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock claimed during a recent interview that God is angry at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

“And when they raided Mar-a-Lago. God didn’t like that, Steve. That didn’t sit well in heaven,” Bullock told Steve Schultz in a clip shared online by the watchdog group Right Wing Watch.

“It didn’t sit well at all when they did that. You know, the scripture says, ‘Touch not my anointed and do my prophets no harm,’” Bullock continued.

“Well, they touched his anointed when they did that. His anointed because Trump is David. He’s David. He began to be David. When all of this, when Barack Obama’s seal fell off of his podium, he began taking over that,” he continued.

“I remember that well and it rolled away or so,” Schultz interjected.

“It sure did. It sure did. And. See, Obama would love to be the Antichrist. He would love to be the anointed one because they named him that, remember?” Bullock added.

“He’s not. And this will be. He’s not. He can’t be now. Because he is now Gog in the spirit. He became Gog,” he concluded.

Some GOP leaders and even leaders within the Christian Church have warned against worship of Trump.

“There are a number of churches that have basically become, you know, from a house of worship of Christ and of God to a house of worship of Donald Trump,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) in June.

“ That leadership crisis has spread from DC into our daily lives and even our churches. When leaders refuse to stand up for truth and reject toxic division, we begin to replace God with idols,” Kinzinger also warned at a conference back in April. He has called on leaders within the Church to step up and combat the rising politicization of places of worship.

It’s been said that a faith that makes losing a sin will make cheating a sacrament. That leadership crisis has spread from DC into our daily lives and even our churches. When leaders refuse to stand up for truth and reject toxic division, we begin to replace God with idols. pic.twitter.com/wK6DqdySGB — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 17, 2022

