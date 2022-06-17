Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) offered some tough love for his fellow Christians on Friday, tweeting out a clip of him calling on Church leaders to stop the “worship of Donald Trump” and work to instead to heal the country and take politics out of places of worship.

“There are a number of churches that have basically become, you know, from a house of worship of Christ and of God to a house of worship of Donald Trump,” Kinzinger began in the clip he shared online.

“And if I look in the, what I believe in, the New Testament, in the words of Jesus, it was all about not being involved in government,” he argued, adding:

There’s nothing wrong with being involved in government, but not living your life obsessed with it. It’s like it’s about humans. And I think the church played a huge role in how we got to where we are. I say the church generically, and I think the church will have to play a huge leadership role in getting us out of this moment.

“We need pastors, we need priests. We need leaders who are going to stand up in front of the pulpit and say, we welcome Democrats in this audience as well, and we’re not going to sit here and worship Donald Trump because he’s a very flawed man. In fact, all men are flawed,” he continued.

“Instead, we’re going to talk about what matters, which is human souls and government you go to do your own thing when it comes to government,” Kinzinger concluded.

It’s been said that a faith that makes losing a sin will make cheating a sacrament. That leadership crisis has spread from DC into our daily lives and even our churches. When leaders refuse to stand up for truth and reject toxic division, we begin to replace God with idols. pic.twitter.com/wK6DqdySGB — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 17, 2022

Kinzinger shared a message with the clip, which is from a conference he spoke at in April:

Kinzinger is not seeking reelection this November and is on the outs with the Republican Party for his opposition to former President Donald Trump and participation on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

