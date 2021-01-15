comScore

Prominent Reporters Spread Out of Context Quote Claiming Sen. Tommy Tuberville Wants to Delay Biden Administration

By Joe DePaoloJan 15th, 2021, 10:09 am

A host of big-name D.C. journalists spread an out of context quote which portrayed freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) as wanting to delay President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing in.

The comment was made during an interview with Birmingham, AL CBS affiliate WIAT. In their write-up of the interview, the station’s website quoted the senator as saying, “We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit.”

But that transcription leaves out key context. A look at the video reveals that Tuberville actually said the following (Key words bolded for emphasis):

“We probably could have had a swearing in, and done an inauguration a little later on after we’d got this virus behind us a little bit.”

The additional context shows Tuberville was not opposed to the Constitutionally-mandated swearing in of Joe Biden on Jan. 20, merely that he was looking to delay a more public ceremonial event. But the out of context version of the quote, which made it seem as though Tuberville was opposed to Biden taking office on Jan. 20, quickly caught fire on social media:

Tuberville, the former football coach at Auburn, has already had his share of gaffes during his brief time in politics — including, notably, misidentifying the three branches of government as “the House, the Senate, and the executive.” On this one, however, Tuberville did not drop the ball.

Watch above, via WIAT.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: