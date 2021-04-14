Protesters Confront CNN Crew, Pelt Crew Member With Water Bottle, Chase Them Away

In a tense exchange with protestors, a CNN crew member was hit hard in the head with a water bottle and fell down.

The crowd formed outside Brooklyn Center, Minnesota where protests are ongoing after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer.

Miguel Marquez‘s crew was asked by two unnamed protestors, according to the Washington Examiner, to “cover the rally across the street rather than the police presence.”

The Examiner said that Marquez “attempted to explain that demonstrators don’t dictate the news coverage before a larger group shooed the news crew away.”

Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down. pic.twitter.com/cBfRN9DJOj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

While one crew member said “We don’t want trouble. It’s all good,” he was hit in the head with a water bottle. He fell back onto the curb.

Many reacted in shock, but one individual sarcastically shouted, “A bottle of water knocked you out?!”

The crew member said he was fine, but many around him started calling for a medic.

Protesters just chased the entire CNN crew away from the police precinct. pic.twitter.com/r6TGmnBxIH — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021



Another video showed some protesters chasing the crew away from the police precinct. As the crew walked back to their car, protesters threw eggs at them.

A crew member said they “didn’t want any trouble.”

Marquez commented on Twitter that his crew was fine.

My team and I are fine and I appreciate your concern. I hope for equal justice under the law and will continue to report on this vital story as it unfolds. — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 15, 2021

