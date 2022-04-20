White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled at a reporter’s suggestion that viral celebration videos indicate Americans are “moving on” from measures like the travel mask mandate.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to New Hampshire, and faced a barrage of questions on the Trump-appointed federal judge’s decision voiding the federal mask mandate for travel.

Ms. Psaki was asked if stories about people celebrating the ruling on planes demonstrate “the country is in a different place” than the administration on masks, but Psaki cited data to the contrary:

Q I understand that the judge’s ruling is something that, you know, independent judiciary has made. However, you saw a lot of Americans, you know, immediately pulling off their masks in airplanes, very happy about the change. Is the administration concerned that the public is moving on, you know, without the CDC and that the country is in a different place where the administration is in? MS. PSAKI: Well, I would note, while I’ve seen those videos, anecdotes are not data. Right? And certainly, that does tell a part of the story. But we don’t make these decisions based on politics or based on the political whims on a plane or even in a poll. But I would note: In polls, they — and data — lengthier data — there are still a lot of people in this country who still want to have masks in place — either they have immunocompromised relatives, they have kids under five, whatever it may be. So in the — even on the pure politics, I don’t think there’s a concrete story at this point.

In a poll taken just prior to the ruling, only 32 percent of respondents opposed the extension that was overturned.

The briefing pre-dated the Department of Justice announcement of a pending appeal, so many of the questions were fruitless hypotheticals based on the administration not appealing the decision.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in the statement that “If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.”

Listen above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com