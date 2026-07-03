White House’s Taylor Swift-Inspired Meme Celebrating Trump Ignites Merciless Remix Pile-On

The White House’s attempt to celebrate President Donald Trump with a Taylor Swift-inspired poster backfired late Thursday as internet users remixed the image to mock the president and draw attention to his awkward past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The official White House X account shared an Eras Tour-style image titled “America’s Eras Tour,” borrowing the visual style of Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour artwork, which placed Trump at the center of a montage of moments from his presidency and U.S. history.

“It’s been a long time coming…,” the account wrote alongside the graphic, a line Swift used to promote her tour.

It’s been a long time coming… pic.twitter.com/lWDDQ1yjTZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 3, 2026

But the White House had handed critics an easy template for parody as the format was quickly repurposed by social media ernet users to produce altered versions, replacing the celebratory imagery with photos of Trump seemingly asleep at public events or inserting Epstein, the late convicted sex offender who was once socially acquainted with Trump, into the collage.

It sure has pic.twitter.com/KxwS1FxfbD — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 3, 2026

It’s been a long time coming… pic.twitter.com/HHHTU330mG — Blame Canada (@cind3rella1213) July 3, 2026

One effort, titled “America’s Errors Tour”, featured the cryptic and crude 2003 birthday message the Wall Street Journal reported was sent by Trump to Epstein. Trump has denied the drawing is his.

Another focused on what it said were Trump’s “failed” campaign promises:

“America’s Eras Tour” 🧐 Yet somehow America is missing from the picture. 340+ million people. 50 states. Thousands of communities. Hundreds of cultures. Countless contributions from ordinary Americans. Instead, it’s just one inept leader demanding to be the main character 🙄🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/heq5ocPtRh — Keisha Harper (@KeishaH44539183) July 3, 2026

The meme also prompted widespread ridicule of the attempt to tap into Swift’s cultural cachet, just one day before she’s reportedly marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Others called on Swift to take legal action over the apparent parody, noting the singer’s long-running political opposition to Trump.

Swift endorsed former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 and 2024 elections, and Trump has publicly criticized the pop star in recent years.

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