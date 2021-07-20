At the White House briefing on Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters that a White House staffer has tested positive for Covid-19 after meeting with the Democrats who fled Texas to prevent a quorum on voting legislation. She also revealed that other staffers have tested positive, something that had previously not been shared with the press.

The news of the new infections resulting from the interactions of the Texas Democrats who took a maskless flight to D.C. before meeting with various officials comes just hours after it was reported and confirmed that an aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive after the same get-together.

It also comes just minutes ahead of the new reporting that the Delta variant of COVID is in D.C.

At the briefing, Psaki confirmed the reported positive test of a White House staffer on Monday and, when asked, also confirmed that “there have been” other breakthrough infections – that is, Covid in vaccinated individuals – among White House staffers.

The press secretary stressed that no infected persons had contact with the President or any senior officials, and that all precautions are being taken. She also emphasized that, as is typical of breakthrough infections, the symptoms reported by the White House staffer were mild.

Watch the clip above, via CSPAN.

