Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) battled with a reporter who wanted to know why he opted against getting a Covid-19 vaccine, saying he wanted to see more “data.”

“First of all, it’s none of your business, but I’m going to tell you,” he told the reporter, who had accused Massie of failing to answer the question. “I’m not vaccinated, and until there’s some science — by the way, I have a master’s of science degree from MIT. I’m not a virologist, but I can read data. Everybody just needs to read.”

Massie — who holds a master’s of science in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in July 2020. He said at the time that he believed it stemmed from an illness he experienced the preceding January. The earliest known case in the United States at the time was discovered on January 19, though a later study by the American Red Cross found it arrived in the U.S. as early as December 2019.

“Look at the data,” Massive said. “I’m not going to get the vaccine until there’s data that shows that it will improve upon the immunity that’s been conferred to me as a result of a natural infection that I had.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

