Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has announced he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in July — but never knew he had the virus, and believes he may have contracted it as early as January.

“I was sick for four days with a fever and a sore throat and very little energy. I had super low energy. I went to the doctor on Jan. 7, and I told him I had to get back to work, so they gave me an anti-histamine and shot of Rocephin, and I felt better the next day,” Massie said in an interview with The Washington Examiner. “Now, I don’t know if the medicine did it or if I was already on the path to recovery, because on Jan. 7, I drove myself to the doctor, if I wasn’t totally laid out.

“I would imagine the antibodies probably conferred some immunity to me for the past several months that I didn’t know about,” Massie added. “I would have gotten an antibody test sooner, but the media described this as a lung condition. And it wasn’t until I heard reports from most of the people that it actually manifested itself as a fever and sore throat and lack of energy and didn’t go to their lungs. Once they got more reports that have symptoms that lined up with the symptoms that I had in January, that compelled me to go to get the antibody test.”

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) in mid-March became the first member of Congress to test positive for the illness. The first known case of the virus reached the United States on Jan. 13, though experts have struggled to nail down the time of its arrival. Until April, a February case diagnosed in California was thought to be the first in the U.S.

A handful of House members have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies since the virus reached American shores. Three members of the Senate — Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Rand Paul (R-KY) — have tested positive for antibodies, though Paul was the only member to test positive for the illness at the time he had it.

Massie said he would be donating convalescent plasma to further Covid-19 research.

