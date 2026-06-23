Alan Dershowitz Announces Plans to Sue Coffee Shop That Banned Dan Goldman

Alan Dershowitz said he plans on suing the New York City coffee shop that banned Rep. Dan Goldman (R-NY) over his support of Israel and branded him a “genocide enabler” in a social media post.

The famous attorney discussed the controversy during an appearance on Greta Van Susteren’s Newsmax show on Tuesday. His interview came two days after Poetica coffee shop publicly lambast Goldman on its Instagram account — including posting a sneaky picture of Goldman after he spent $9.82 at the business.

“If Dan Goldman can’t have the coffee from this shop, nobody should,” Dershowitz said. “The Justice Department should shut it down, it should be boycotted.”

He continued:

The law of New York prohibits discrimination based on invidious characteristics, including religion. And obviously this is based in part on religion, because Zionism in part of the Jewish religion. So I’m going to try to bring a lawsuit if we can against this shop to make sure it can’t continue to discriminate.

Dershowitz added liberals would be furious if the shop had said Black customers or gays were banned. But he said that all goes out the window when it comes to Jews and Zionism.

“It’s ok to not only discriminate against Jewish Zionists — it’s okay to call them monsters,” Dershowitz said modern liberals believe.

Poetica coffee shop posted on Sunday, “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

The post continued:

See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund — we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.

As Mediaite’s Jennifer Bowers Bahney noted, “Goldman recently served as the honorary grand marshal of New York’s Israel Day parade, and is running Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary against former city Comptroller Brad Lander.”

Goldman appeared on CNN on Monday night to talk about the ordeal.

He said Poetica’s rant against him was “quite surprising,” considering the nice interaction he had with the cashier. Goldman said the hijab-wearing woman “couldn’t have been nicer” and allowed his daughter to use the bathroom, which spurred him to buy a coffee and give her a “large tip.”

“What is going on in the Middle East is horrific. And the idea of accusing someone who you don’t know of supporting a genocide — I mean, it’s crazy,” Goldman continued. “Now, I may disagree as to whether or not there’s a genocide, but come on. We’re better than this.”

Washington Free Beacon reporter Jon Levine found Poetica’s owner Parviz Mukhamadkulov owes about $400,000 in taxes and accused Israel of the September 11 terror attacks.

Levine also pointed out Poetica’s website hails its radical hospitality,” and said its “door is open to everyone.” But Zionists, it turns out.

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