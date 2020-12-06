United States Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, is weighing the decision of stepping down ahead of the end of Trump’s term, according to a new report out Sunday evening from The New York Times.

“Attorney General William P. Barr is considering stepping down before President Trump’s term ends next month, according to three people familiar with this thinking,” the Times reported. “One said Mr. Barr could announce his departure before the end of the year.”

The specific reasons why Barr is considering leaving his top Department of Justice post early remain unclear.

“It was not clear whether the attorney general’s deliberations were influenced by Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss or his fury over Mr. Barr’s acknowledgment last week that the Justice Department uncovered no widespread voting fraud. In the ensuing days, the president refused to say whether he still had confidence in his attorney general,” the report added.

One of the sources familiar with matters told the Times “Mr. Barr had been weighing his departure since before last week and that Mr. Trump had not affected the attorney general’s thinking.” Another source told the Times that Barr “had concluded that he had completed the work that he set out to accomplish at the Justice Department.”

