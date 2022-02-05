Reporter Asks Jen Psaki About Joe Rogan Covid Misinformation: Should Spotify ‘Go Further?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the disclaimer that accompanies Joe Rogan’s podcast on Spotify after outcry over Covid misinformation.

Artists like Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, their fellow Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills, and India Arie have removed their music from the platform in protest of Rogan’s presence there.

Spotify responded to the outrage by implementing a “content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.”

At a press briefing this week, Politico White House correspondent Max Tani asked Psaki if that step was sufficient. Psaki said the company could do more, and seemed to inadvertently suggest a new name for the service (emphasis mine):

MR. TANI: Last week, the Surgeon General also was asked on MSNBC about Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments on Spotify. And he said that tech companies have an “important role to play” in stopping misinformation because he — they are the “predominant places” where misinformation spreads. Spotify is putting out advisory warnings on episodes that have to do with COVID-19. Does the White House and the administration think this is a satisfactory step? Or do you — do you think that companies like Spotify should go further than just, you know, putting a label on there to say, “Hey, go do your own — you know, check this out. You know, there’s more research you can look at — you know, scientific research regarding COVID”? MS. PSAKI: Sure. Well, last July, I — you probably know, but the Surgeon General also took the unprecedented step to issue an advisory on the risk of misinformation and public health, which is a very significant step. And amid that, he talked about the role social media platforms have. So our hope is that all major tech platforms — and all major news sources, for that matter — be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19. And that certainly includes Spotifly [sic]. So, this disclaimer — it’s a positive step. But we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinform- — mis- and disinformation while also uplifting accurate information. I mean, look at the facts, right? You are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized if you’re unvaccinated and 68 times more likely to die than someone who is boosted if you’re unvaccinated. That’s pretty significant. And we think that is something that unquestionably should be the basis of how people are communicating about it. But, ultimately, you know, our view is it’s a — it’s a — it’s a good step, it’s a positive step, but there’s more that can be done.

Watch above via NBC News.

