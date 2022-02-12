Associated Press Aamer Madhani cracked wise about President Joe Biden’s recent update on his Supreme Court nominating process.

Biden sat for an exclusive interview with Holt on Thursday, which will air on Super Bowl Sunday. Some of that interview has been released ahead of time, covering a range of topics that included the process of selecting a Supreme Court nominee.

Biden told Holt that “I’ve taken about four people and done the deep dive on the, meaning this thorough background checks, and see if there’s anything in the background that would make them not qualified.”

At a White House press briefing Friday, Mr. Madhani asked Ms. Psaki about the exchange, and needled Biden over his word choice:

MR. MADHANI: When will President Biden meet with Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee? And also, just a point of clarification — MS. PSAKI: Sure. MR. MADHANI: — from the interview with Lester Holt. About — I believe he said “about four people” that he’s doing the deep dive on. Three and a half, four and a half? (Laughter.) Where — MS. PSAKI: There’s no three and a half people, Aamer. MR. MADHANI: If you could just offer — are we down to four finalists? MS. PSAKI: Well, I’m not going to build on what the President said. It is natural that as this process has proceeded, that the list would become smaller. That’s a natural part of the process. But again, as he said many times, he is looking at a range of qualified individuals, strong legal minds, individuals with strong credentials who have strong character and a dedication to the rule of law. But in terms of the specific numbers: I understand your question. It’s natural to be growing smaller. But I don’t have any — anything to build on to what he said. MR. MADHANI: And as far as Senate Republicans? MS. PSAKI: He will continue to consult closely with Democrats and Republicans. That will continue into next week. But I don’t have anything to preview for you at this point in time.

The president has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, and will name his nominee by the end of February — which is Black History Month.

