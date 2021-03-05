Reporter Floats a Trump Vaccine PSA During White House Covid Briefing

During a briefing by President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team, NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith floated the idea of a Donald Trump public service announcement for the coronavirus vaccine.

At Friday morning’s briefing, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt joined Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky to brief reporters on the pandemic.

During the Q&A period, Keith asked a multi-part question that concluded “Has anyone in this administration tried reaching out to president Trump, who got his vaccine privately, about maybe doing a PSA?”

An anonymous Trump adviser recently revealed the then-president secretly received the vaccine in early January.

After responding to the other parts, Slavitt said “Do you have another part of your question? I’m sorry, I feel like I’ve forgotten one thing that you asked.”

After a few seconds, Keith chimed in “Yes, the question was whether anyone in this administration has reached out to President Trump, who quietly and privately got his vaccine, but would seem to be a perfect spokesman for a public service announcement to supporters who might be experiencing hesitancy.”

“Well we are glad that everybody who has taken the vaccine is talking about it, including him,” Slavitt said, although Trump’s news was made public via an unnamed adviser.

“We’ll also note that we have governors of both parties who have taken the vaccine and who are being very public about it, and others as well. I think many people are waiting their turn , but we find it helpful for everybody,” Slavitt said.

“I particularly like the Dolly Parton song myself. It’s one of my favorites,” he added, a reference to the music legend’s impromptu “Jolene” parody during her own televised vaccination.

While in office, Trump relentlessly mocked the wearing of masks, held events that his own coronavirus task force referred to as “superpreader” events, and suggested the injection of disinfectants as a treatment for the disease.

Watch above via The White House.

