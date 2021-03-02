Back in November, we found out that a $1 million donation from Dolly Parton towards Covid-19 research ended up funding the research that led to the Moderna vaccine.

The musical icon said in early February she hadn’t gotten her shot yet because she didn’t want to be “jumping the line” while others were still waiting.

On Tuesday Parton got the Moderna vaccine and sung a twist on “Jolene” to encourage more people.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it,” Parton said before singing “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiine…”

“I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn’t it?” she continued. “Get out there and get your shot.”

She got the vaccine on camera and said, “That didn’t hurt. Stung a little bit.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]