Republican Congressman Tears Into Trump Administration For ‘Complicity’ in ‘Harmful’ Covid Policies

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took a swipe at Jerome Adams Tuesday, blaming the former surgeon general for the policies that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good to see Trump’s Surgeon General called out for his complicity in perpetuating the harmful and unscientific policies of Fauci and Birx,” Massie tweeted on Monday. “Trump should have fired him on the spot.”

Massie failed to assign any blame to former President Donald Trump for the policies implemented under his administration during the deadly health crisis.

The slam on Adams originated from Stanford epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya, who was called out in a Los Angeles Times column about those who suggested that people should willingly risk contracting Covid while it was sweeping across the country because it would accelerate America toward a state of herd immunity. The article names Bhattacharya among the herd immunity theory proponents who were gung ho for implementing a system of focused protection but did not produce a way of dealing with all of the logistics that would’ve entailed.

Adams spoke to the core of this matter in his thread addressing the fallacies of the Great Barrington Declaration. “My problem with the GBD? They both misunderstood and never worked to enact their strategy of ‘focused protection’- allowing ‘those at minimal risk of death to live normally while better protecting those at high risk,'” Adams wrote.

“The COVID strategy that proved lethal,” he concluded of the declaration, which was a strategy signed on to by many public health officials pushing for increasing heard immunity in the general population as opposed to lockdowns.

Massie has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the 2024 GOP primary and his attack on Adams coincided with Trump and DeSantis trading barbs over their past Covid politics as well.

They misunderstood that with a majority of US adults being obese or hypertensive (or both), most of working America actually falls in the “higher risk”, and not the “minimal risk group.” They also rarely if ever advocated for policy measures to actually protect high risk adults. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) May 30, 2023

Why does this matter so much to me? Because the lesson isn’t that we did too much, and therefore should do LESS in the future. It’s that we didn’t actually do enough to protect the vulnerable, and next time need to do MORE. Exactly what Sweden concluded… — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) May 30, 2023

