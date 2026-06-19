Jillian Michaels Unloads on Joy Reid for Claiming She Was Fired over Israel Criticism

During a Friday episode of her podcast Keeping It Real, fitness influencer Jillian Michaels unloaded on independent journalist and former MS NOW host Joy Reid for claiming she was fired from the network over her criticism of Israel.

In February of 2025, it was reported that then-MSNBC would be cancelling Reid’s weeknight show, The ReidOut, and that she’d be leaving the network for good.

On Friday, Michaels reacted to a recent clip of Reid at Sunday’s “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment,” in which she expressed fear over the state of journalism — including the “far-right ideologues” at CBS — and claimed that she was fired because she was both “standing up to [President Donald Trump’s] administration” and “speaking out against a genocide.”

“First of all, Joy, you don’t have a job,” said Michaels, “because your ratings dropped in half before they fired you.” Notably, Reid now hosts The Joy Reid Show on YouTube.

“And the reason that your ratings dropped in half, and this may come as a surprise to you because you continue to do it, is because white people who are not racist are sick and tired of you calling them racist,” she added. “That’s the real answer to why you’re no longer on MSNBC, because I promise you, it isn’t ‘Israel’ or ‘the Jews’ because you call that a genocide.”

Michaels continued:

The left is currently licking the rear end of individuals that do that, like [streamer] Hasan Piker, for example, when he joins all of their broadcasts — on CNN, on all their top podcasts, on MSNBC, gets glazed and fluffed by The New York Times. That’s definitely not it. It’s because you’re not making them any money, and the reason you’re not making them any money is because you regularly call their viewers racist.

Watch the full clip above via @JillianMichaels on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!