Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan torched Trump-endorsed Dan Cox as a “nut” who is “not mentally stable” and has “no chance to win” in the Maryland governor’s race.

Last month, Republican primary voters in Maryland delivered Cox an overwhelming victory over the more moderate Kelly Schulz, who had been endorsed by the term-limited Hogan.

On WGMD’s The Talk of Delmarva this week, host Mike Bradley asked Hogan

LARRY HOGAN: The party is going to have a very difficult time because they’re going to have a drag at the top of the ticket. And obviously, we’re not going to have a Republican governor. But my big concern is that that that the problem of the top of the ticket is going to drag down some other folks, you know, down ballot.

MIKE BRADLEY: Your decision, though, not to back Dan Cox… But in doing that, though, what about the concern that that cuts the Republican Party in half at this point? And those, you know, moderates that may have gotten out to vote for governor now won’t altogether? And that hurts the Republican Party?

LARRY HOGAN: Well, that is going to, I mean, look, half the Republicans don’t support the guy because he’s a nut. So it’s. But, you know, I have to go with my conscience.

And, you know, the guy is not a, he’s not a typical candidate. I mean, he he tried to impeach me but didn’t get a single vote. You know, he was saying all kinds of crazy things that weren’t true.

He is not, in my opinion, mentally stable. And he wanted to hang my friend Mike Pence and took three busloads people to the Capitol. I mean, he’s just, he’s not going to be governor. Whether, it doesn’t matter what I do or say. I can promise you it has no chance whatsoever.

MIKE BRADLEY: So there was never a thought about, hey, for the betterment of the party, even though I have my differences admittedly so that that you could support him…

LARRY HOGAN: Not really a member of the party. I mean, I’ve been a loyal Republican since I was 18 and involved every single election. But that doesn’t mean, you know, I’m obligated to support, you know, wacky people that I don’t I don’t agree with or or like anything about.