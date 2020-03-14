RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tested for Coronavirus After Doc Determines It ‘Necessary Given Her Symptoms’

GOP communications director Michael Ahrens released a statement via Twitter on Saturday announcing that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is being tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

McDaniels and her family are under self-quarantine on Saturday as they await the results of the test, which was recommended by her doctor based on her symptoms.

“Last night, Chairwoman McDaniel began experiencing a fever and flu like symptoms, and she went to her local hospital in Michigan for treatment. Flu and strep tests were administered and came back negative,” the statement from Ahrens reads. “Her doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms.”

Last night, @GOPChairwoman‘s doctor determined a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms. We will provide an update when the test results are available. pic.twitter.com/oLla7pLaDH — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) March 14, 2020

The reasons for a Covid-19 test, Vice President Mike Pence emphasized in a press conference on Saturday, are mainly that a person has been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive, or that a person is showing symptoms that are not attributable to another illness.

Pence and his wife have not yet been tested, despite recent contact with individuals who have tested positive, because they have not shown any symptoms, he said. However he added they will consult with their doctor again to be sure a test isn’t called for.

President Trump announced on Saturday that he, too, has been tested and is awaiting the result.

