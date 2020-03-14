WATCH: Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at Briefing, Announces He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, where he made brief remarks that included another victory lap over Friday’s partial stock market rally.

Prior to the briefing, White House correspondents reported that the administration has instituted new precautions, taking every reporter’s temperature and denying entry to at least one who had a 99.9 degree temperature.

Trump then took a few questions, and nonchalantly announced that he has been tested for coronavirus, then had a testy exchange with reporters.

Trump was in the middle of answering a question about panic-buying when he casually noted “By the way, I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” then added “I also took the test last night. And I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday, people were asking that I take the test.”

“When will w have the result Mr. President?” asked NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell.

“Whatever it takes, a day or two days whatever it is, they sent it to a lab,” Trump replied.

“But you’ve been saying sending mixed messages, we watched as you shook hands with people yesterday, you have talked about 5 million tests being available but we won’t need that many, has your own sense of urgency evolved, and are you changing what you’re doing?” O’Donnell asked.

“No I’ve been urgent, this is urgent for me right from the beginning,” Trump said, then went on a lengthy rant about shaking hands as second nature, and how the custom could come to an end entirely because of the outbreak.



