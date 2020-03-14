The White House coronavirus task force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, will be delivering an update on the Covid-19 outbreak on Saturday at noon.

They are expected to take questions from the press after the initial update. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control, are expected to update the public on the availability of testing and the status of providing ventilators to medical professionals.

Watch the press conference live, above, courtesy of the Washington Post on Youtube.

