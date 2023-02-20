George Santos Defends ‘Joke’ About Being Jewish and Insists His Mother Survived 9/11 When Grilled By Piers Morgan

Disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was grilled by Piers Morgan over inconsistencies in his resume, some of which Santos is standing by.

On the Monday edition of FOX Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Santos sat down for a one-on-one interview to face questions about his life, Jewish heritage, and wild claims about his past.

Morgan pressed Santos on lying about his higher education, something he now admits was a mistake.

“To run for Congress of the United States and to just tell blatant lies about even your academic record, I’m just struck, not necessarily that a politician would lie, but that you would think no one would find out,” Morgan said.

“Well, I’ll humor you this. I ran in 2020 for the same exact seat for Congress and I got away with it then,” Santos said. “And I guess — stupid.”

“Well, that’s honest. So you thought actually they’re not gonna find out?” Morgan pushed.

“No, I didn’t think so,” Santos said. “But to that effect. It’s embarrassing — it’s humbling to have to admit your faults as a human being.”

“I wish, genuinely, if the media put equal amount of efforts and resources, and I’m not saying this as villainizing the media, but just let’s keep it fair, on all 435 members of the House and a 100 members of the Senate. I think the American people would have more clarity of who represents them in Congress,” Santos said.

Morgan also questioned Santos’ previous claim that he worked for Goldman Sachs, although the company could not verify his employment to the New York Times.

“You never worked at Goldman’s or Citigroup?” Morgan asked.

“Not at them as a direct employee,” Santos clarified. “But I did work for them on the LPGP side through conference organizing, fundraising attempts, and marketing of those fundraisers.”

“But you weren’t an employee there and you weren’t a Wall Street hotshot, right?” Morgan pushed.

“I can argue I’ve done very well in Wall Street,” Santos replied.

Morgan moved on to cover the controversy surrounding Santos’ family background. He has repeatedly claimed that his mother was a 9/11 survivor who later passed away after a battle with cancer and that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust.

Although Morgan noted there was no record of his mother working in the World Trade Center, Santos insisted it was true.

“The way that I look at this and I’ve rest this case before and respectfully please, I won’t debate my mother’s life as she passed in ’16. And I think it’s quite insensitive for everybody to want to rehash my mother’s legacy,” Santos said.

“They’re only doing that because you put this on your campaign website,” Morgan said.

Morgan confronted Santos that there was no record showing his mother ever worked in the towers and records sourced by ABC news showed that she was not in New York in 2001 and didn’t apply for a visa in the U.S. until 2003.

“So did she lie on her, on her visa application?” Morgan asked.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I was a child when these things were being done.”

Santos even doubled down on claims that his grandparents survived the Holocaust and vowed to prove it. He said he’s waiting on the results of four ancestry tests that he hopes, will set the record straight once and for all.

“This is the one that I’ll battle to my grave…I grew up with the story was my grandfather was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, migrated to Belgium, met my grandmother in 1940 or 1941, they fled to Brazil where they falsified a lot of their documents to claim they were born there,” Santos said.

As the conversation continued, Morgan said, “You claim to be Jewish, but you’re not Jewish.”

“I never claim to be Jewish. I’ve always made a party favor joke,” Santos said.

“What’s funny about falsely claiming you’re Jewish?” Morgan pressed after reading direct quotes from Santos with the claim.

“Not falsely claiming I’m Jewish. I’d always say ‘I was raised Catholic, but I come from a Jewish family, so that makes me Jew-ish.’ It’s always been a party favor. Everybody’s always laughed. And now that everybody’s canceling me, everybody’s pounding down for a pound of flesh,” Santos said.

To justify his point more, Santos claimed that the “party favor joke” was well received by the Republican Jewish Coalition during an event last November.

Watch above via FOX Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com