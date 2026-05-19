Democratic Senate Candidate Lewd Reddit Posts Revealed: ‘Have to J*rk Off Every Time I Sit in a Portash*tter’

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner made several bizarre Reddit posts about porta-potties, including a post about masturbating in portable toilets, according to a new report.

According to Fox News, Platner opened up about masturbating in portable toilets in a 2017 Reddit post, writing, “I still have to j*rk off every time I sit in a portash*tter… that blue water smell conditioned me.”

The post was reportedly made as part of a discussion about nostalgic smells in the military.

In another post four years later, Platner also praised a piece of phallic graffiti he had seen in a portable toilet while deployed in the military, giving a detailed description of the “beautiful,” “engorged and veiny” penis with its “penetrative glory.”

Platner’s old Reddit posts have previously landed the Democratic Senate candidate in hot water, including posts about white Americans, cops, and black people.

Last year, Platner disavowed several old Reddit posts calling white Americans “racist” and police officers “bastards,” as well as a post describing himself as a communist.

“I don’t think any of that is indicative of who I am today, really,” he said. “I’m not a communist. I’m not a socialist. I own a small business. I’m a Marine Corps veteran.”

Platner continued, “I can honestly say that that is me just being an assh*le on the Internet,” adding, “I have an immense amount of friends who are police officers. They’re not all bastards because they’re literally buddies of mine.”

Just days later, Platner was confronted over another old Reddit post, during which he questioned why black people “don’t tip.”

“Why don’t black people tip?” he questioned. “I work as a bartender and it always amazes me how solid this stereotype is.”

Last year, Platner also found himself embroiled in controversy after he was spotted with a tattoo that closely resembled a Nazi SS Totenkopf.

Platner subsequently removed the tattoo, telling MS NOW he was unaware that the symbol had “Nazi overtones.”

“I don’t want something like that on my body, that is going to make people think I have any kind of ideological similarity to something that is essentially so antithetical to my politics,” he said. “So I was more than happy to get it covered up.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!