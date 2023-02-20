Utah’s Republican Governor Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Evil’ Call For Secession

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) call for “national divorce” on Monday.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Greene called for the U.S. to “separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.” Her effective call for the country to split in two was widely condemned.

Cox fired back in his own tweet, describing Greene’s proposal as “evil” and recommending “marriage counseling” for the nation instead.

“This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil. We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival,” Cox wrote.

The Republican governor went on to say he witnessed “American Exceptionalism at work” during the National Governors’ Association, posting photos of him seated next to Democratic officials.

“We didn’t agree on everything, but we disagreed better. And we found ideas to bring us together. I still believe this is what Americans want,” Cox said.

Greene, who was elected to Congress after embracing the deranged QAnon conspiracy theory, is known for her outrageous beliefs. She first raised the idea of “national divorce” in 2021.

“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote at the time on Twitter. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

