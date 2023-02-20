Nikki Haley Tells Fox News She Won’t Talk About Trump Because He Hasn’t Attacked Her Yet – But He Has

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley again refused to discuss former President Donald Trump, falsely claiming he has yet to criticize her on the campaign trail.

The former ambassador to the United Nations under Trump declared her candidacy for president last week, about three months after he announced he is running again. They are the only two candidates in the 2024 field so far.

Appearing on Monday’s The Story, Haley twice dodged a question from Martha MacCallum about distinguishing herself from Trump. At one point Haley claimed that since he hasn’t gone after her, she’s not going to go after him. But that’s not true.

“Right now it’s just you and the former president, Donald Trump,” MacCallum said. “So if no one else got in, and you’re on the debate stage and the question is, ‘What makes you a better president than the former president,’ what’s your answer?”

“So I know you’ve heard this, but I don’t kick sideways. I kick forward,” she said, implying that her chances are on par with Trump’s. “All you have to do is look at where our country is.”

Haley rattled off a series of talking points about the direction of the country.

“So, I know you say you’re not gonna kick sideways,” the anchor retorted. “But we’ve seen Donald Trump on the debate stage and I guarantee you he will kick sideways and he will come after you.”

“And when I’m kicked, I kick back,” Haley stated.

“What will your argument against him be?” MacCallum pressed.

“Well, let’s wait and see if he’s got a criticism first,” Haley replied. “He hasn’t done anything, he hasn’t said anything. So, I know everybody wants to talk about Trump, but Martha, truly, we had a couple of thousand people in South Carolina. We had packed rooms in New Hampshire. Not one person asked me about Donald Trump.”

The problem with Haley’s response is that Trump has repeatedly knocked her since her announcement. Last week, Trump said he appointed Haley as U.N. ambassador as a “favor” to South Carolinians because her successor was a better governor.

“The greatest thing Nikki Haley did for our Country, and the Great State of South Carolina, was accepting the position of United Nations Ambassador so that the incredible then Lieutenant Governor, Henry McMaster, could be Governor of South Carolina, where he has done an absolutely fantastic job,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That was a big reason why I appointed Nikki to the position—It was a favor to the people I love in South Carolina!”

In another dig, he mocked her paltry poll numbers. In another extensive missive, Trump’s campaign sent an email titled “The Real Nikki Haley,” which hit the governor for not explaining how she differs from the former president.

Last week, she also refused to address the issue on Fox News.

“Joe Biden is the president,” she said. “He’s the one I’m running against.”

Watch above via Fox News.

