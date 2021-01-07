Scarborough Says Jail Trump TODAY, Goes OFF on Capitol Police for Insurrection Response: ‘You Opened the F*CKING DOOR for Them!’

In an epic and impassioned rant, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that President Donald Trump should be immediately jailed for his role in the attack on the Capitol, and just destroyed the Capitol Police for their response.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough very casually called for Trump’s imprisonment, saying “I’ve got no questions for Donald Trump, he’s an insurrectionist, there are no questions, he should be arrested today, he should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America.”

“But I do wonder this morning why they weren’t better prepared for this? Why weren’t the Capitol Hill police better prepared for this?” Scarborough continued, relating his own experiences with the crack unit whose primary responsibilities are directing pedestrian traffic and inspecting laptops and baskets full of keys and iPhones.

“I never complained when they were tough, I want them to protect the people’s house!” he said. “Yesterday, we see them patting terrorists on the back, we see them taking selfies with people who are committing and insurrection against the United States of America, politely opening the door for terrorists who had scrawled on the door ‘murder the media,’ who had broken through this glass? Letting them just walk through, letting these Trump supporters walk through freely. And politely opening doors. To the insurrectionists.”

Scarborough also pointed out there was ample warning from Trump about this day, then said “There has to be an investigation. How many of these Capitol Hill cops are members of Donald Trump’s cult? How many? How many allowed this to happen? And I do want to know, where the hell were the D.C. police?”

The Hill, however, is federal jurisdiction to which the metropolitan police would need to have been invited.

Scarborough went on to ask “Or was it okay because they were white?” and that “If these insurrectionists were black, they would have been shot in the face. And my God, if these insurrections had been were Muslim, they would have been sniped from the tops of buildings.”

“So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it, just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters?” he asked, his voice rising to a scream. “Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the capitol? Why are you known as badasses around the capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you hold open the fucking doors for them? You open the doors for them? And let them breach the people’s house! What is wrong with you?”

The Capitol Police are not, in fact, known as badasses (hard-asses, maybe) but Scarborough’s point stands.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

