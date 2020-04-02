A scientific committee warned the White House on Wednesday that the coronavirus could spread through breathing and conversing, according to CNN. The committee also warned that it’s possible you could be infected from the virus lingering in an inside environment.

In a letter to the White House, Dr. Harvey Fineberg, who chairs the National Academy of Sciences’ Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, wrote that on “the possibility that [coronavirus] could be spread by conversation, in addition to sneeze/cough-induced droplets,” current research “supports the possibility that [coronavirus] could be spread via bioaerosols generated directly by patients’ exhalation.”

“While the current specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing,” he continued, noting, “I’m not going to wear a surgical mask, because clinicians need those… But I have a nice western-style bandana I might wear. Or I have a balaclava.”

Fineburg further told CNN that the virus could linger in the air, warning, “If you generate an aerosol of the virus with no circulation in a room, it’s conceivable that if you walk through later, you could inhale the virus… But if you’re outside, the breeze will likely disperse it.”

