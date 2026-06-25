Joe Scarborough Trashes Bill Cassidy for Iran Vote U-Turn After His Closed-Door Throwdown With Trump

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough trashed Senator Bill Cassidy (R-KY) Thursday for flipping his Iran vote following his Wednesday throwdown with President Donald Trump, mocking the lawmaker for a “great job” in “capitulating” to the president.

Lashing out at the senator by name on Thursday, Scarborough said: “Just talk about awkward. It was so awkward at the Republican meeting. A lot of shouting going on, of course, capitulating in the end by, you know, the same senator that ended up giving you RFK Jr.”

“Thank you so much, Senator Cassidy. Great job as always. Glad to see you learned your lesson,” he jibed.

The criticism comes after the Senate voted late Wednesday to reject a war powers resolution just one day after a similar measure cleared the chamber Tuesday when four Republicans joined Democrats in a rebuke of Trump’s Iran policy.

Two of the Republican rebels who had backed the previous day’s effort to limit Trump’s Iran war powers, Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Cassidy, switched their positions in Wednesday’s vote.

Cassidy voted against advancing the resolution, while Paul voted present.

The u-turn came after a heated closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, where Trump confronted Senate Republicans over the earlier measure and engaged in a lengthy clash with Cassidy.

Cassidy reportedly confronted Trump over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict, telling him, “You have not told the American people what’s going on.”

Later the Republican senator took to X to claim that his concerns had been pacified after a private briefing with Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump, meanwhile, celebrated Cassidy’s turnaround in a post to Truth Social after midnight.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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