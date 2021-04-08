Second Gaetz Staffer Reportedly Resigns Amid Scandal

A second Matt Gaetz staffer reportedly resigned amid the growing scandal over a DOJ investigation into the congressman.

The New York Times first reported last week on the apparent sex trafficking investigation. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him and said that he and his father were targeted in an extortion plot.

A few days ago, news came out that Gaetz communications director Luke Ball resigned. A statement from the Florida congressman’s office said, “The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Now the Times reports that another Gaetz staffer, legislative director Devin Murphy, resigned this past Friday.

And the report says that Murphy “told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ — equating the work that Mr. Gaetz’s aides were now handling to the tabloid publication, according to one of the people, who all asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive personnel matter.”

Earlier Thursday Gaetz’s office sent out a statement signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz” coming to his defense.

