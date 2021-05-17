Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he asked Israel for information to corroborate its claim that Hamas was operating in a building shared by the Associated Press, but that he had yet to see it.

He made the comment in a speech in Copenhagen after Israel leveled the building on Saturday, but said he had “not seen any information provided,” according to the AP.

“In all of these engagements we have made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices to the parties should they seek a cease-fire,” he added. “Any diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we’ll support,” he said. “And we are again willing and ready to do that. But ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a cease-fire.”

Israel destroyed the building on Saturday after alerting tenants of its plans as part of an effort to destroy bases of operation for Hamas, which Blinken’s State Department designates as a terrorist organization. AP CEO Gary Pruitt said he was “shocked” by the move, noting the organization had used the building for 15 years.

The remarks were slightly more balanced than comments offered by Blinken’s colleagues in the administration, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said last week that he had spoken with Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz to reaffirm “Israel’s right to defend itself and condemned Hamas’ deliberate targeting of Israeli civilians.”

