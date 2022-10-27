Self-Admitted Non-Diplomat Paul Gosar Invites Putin, Zelenskyy to Arizona for ‘Peace Talks’

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) decided to take the initiative on ending the Russia-Ukraine war by pitching the capital of his home state as a mutual ground for “peace talks” between the two nations.

Gosar’s office released a statement on Tuesday inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Phoenix. The statement refers to the devastation and nuclear escalation from Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine for the past several months, and Gosar proclaims “I’ve seen enough death and destruction between Russia and Ukraine.”

From the statement:

A pathway to peace is long overdue and I write to offer a means to pursue this important goal. Unfortunately, many statements and actions by global political and military leaders are averse to achieving peace. Inasmuch as I am a non-combatant peace activist, I have a recognized right, pursuant to the United Nations Peacemaker program, to seek mediation through local efforts. I do so with the expectation of administrative and other support from the U.N. to set up the framework for peace talks. Peace must prevail but does not currently seem to be an option. Therefore, I’m inviting you both to Phoenix, Arizona where we can begin conversations to deescalate nuclear tensions, terminate the war, and end the death and destruction plaguing both your nations. The location, Phoenix, Arizona, is far enough away from the conflict, and away from the entities that are currently urging more war, to be a productive location.

Rep. Paul Gosar sends a letter to Putin and Zelensky inviting them to come to Arizona “to engage in peace talks.” “The location, Phoenix, Arizona is far enough away from the conflict…to be a productive location.” pic.twitter.com/Pzca2mPxBV — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 27, 2022

Gosar’s attempt to offer his state as an international negotiating table is interesting for a few reasons.

In his statement, Gosar admits, “I’m not a diplomat. I’m a mere member of the U.S. Congress.” Indeed, Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution grants President Joe Biden the power to negotiate with foreign powers and appoint ambassadors with the approval of the Senate.

House Democrats recently retracted a letter urging Biden to moderate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claiming it was drafted months ago and released without vetting. Meanwhile, Biden is endeavoring to maintain America’s bipartisan commitment to support Ukraine’s defense.

Gosar’s effort to play diplomat is also interesting, given his lack of influence despite being a member of Congress. The Arizona firebrand was censured and stripped of his congressional committee assignments last year for repeatedly posting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with a sword and preparing to attack Biden.

