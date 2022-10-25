Progressive House Leader ‘Personally Approved’ Now Withdrawn Letter on Ukraine, Which Was Blamed on Staffer: Report

Politico reported on Tuesday that Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, “personally approved” the release of a controversial letter on Monday calling for the Biden administration to alter its approach to Ukraine and negotiate with Russia.

Jayapal withdrew the letter on Tuesday after a fierce backlash and blamed the letter’s release on a staffer.

“The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine,” Jayapal said in a statement Tuesday. “The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting.”

“The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian forces,” Jayapal added.

Politico reported on Tuesday that according to a “source familiar with the situation … Jayapal personally approved the letter’s release on Monday. Spokespeople for the Progressive Caucus and Jayapal’s personal office, asked for comment, referred back to the group’s statement without denying Jayapal’s direct involvement.”

Aside from terrible optics of blaming staff, the explanation really strains credulity after Jayapal sent out a release last night "clarifying" the CPC's Ukraine position after initial backlash pic.twitter.com/lRg1JU99Fy — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 25, 2022

The Daily Beast’s Sam Brodey noted on Twitter that placing the blame on staffer made little sense to begin with. “Aside from terrible optics of blaming staff, the explanation really strains credulity after Jayapal sent out a release last night ‘clarifying‘ the CPC’s Ukraine position after initial backlash.”

Statement from @RepJayapal reaffirming support for Ukraine and clarifying the position of a letter to President Biden ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ddcoyHu94H — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) October 24, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com