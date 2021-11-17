BREAKING: House Votes to Censure Paul Gosar; Cheney and Kinzinger ONLY Republicans to Vote Yes

The House of Representatives has voted to censure Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ).

The resolution passed with only two Republican votes: Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) and Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL), both of whom serve on the January 6 select committee.

Gosar came under intense criticism last week for a video inserting himself into an Attack on Titan clip where he is depicted as a character killing a titan depicted as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) and attacking another depicted as President Joe Biden.

Democrats roundly denounced Gosar and pushed for him to be censured. The Arizona Republican took down the tweet but continued to defend it as a symbolic representation of the immigration fight in Congress.

Gosar has come under fire this year for his associations with white nationalists and his promotion of the big lie about the 2020 election. In particular Gosar has said that Ashli Babbitt — one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol — was “executed” by an officer “lying in wait.”

The congressman has been so controversial over the past few years that his own siblings have come out to denounce him on multiple occasions.

