With concerns about coronavirus hotspots across the U.S., officials are once again emphasizing the importance of people wearing masks.

Notably, that included two senators today who said people should really be wearing masks, given how the pandemic is far from over.

Senator Marco Rubio, after a GOP lunch, told reporters, “Everyone should just wear a damn mask, like you guys are, like I am right now.”

Rubio today: "everyone should just wear a damn mask, like you guys are, like I am right now,” he says leaving a GOP lunch where Vice President Mike Pence provided a coronavirus update. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) June 24, 2020

Sen. Rubio: "Everyone should just wear a damn mask." — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 24, 2020

Per CNN, Rubio added, “I just hope everybody does the best they can to protect themselves… We’ve been told repeatedly how to do it — just do it.”

Mitt Romney, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself wearing a mask on twitter and said, “Wearing a mask can help protect you and others from #COVID19—it’s a simple step we can all take together to slow the spread.”

Wearing a mask can help protect you and others from #COVID19—it’s a simple step we can all take together to slow the spread. #MaskUpUtah! pic.twitter.com/iEmGDDxH0f — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) June 24, 2020

