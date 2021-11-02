The Senate on Monday night confirmed the first openly LGBTQ female U.S. Court of Appeals nominee.

Beth Robinson was confirmed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, 51 to 45, with Sens. Susan Collins(R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) being the only Republicans to vote in favor of Robinson’s nomination.

Previously, Robinson, who is lesbian, was an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Progressive groups celebrated Robinson’s confirmation.

“Judge Robinson’s extraordinary professional expertise makes her well qualified for this important position and her confirmation as the first openly lesbian judge to a federal appeals court seat is cause for celebration for our community,” said Sharon McGowan, chief strategy officer and legal director for Lambda Legal in a statement. “LGBT representation in the courts is critical because judges that more accurately reflect the diversity of our nation give legitimacy to these important institutions, which have such a profound impact on the lives of so many. Judge Robinson’s lived and professional experiences will be assets in her work to fulfill our nation’s promise of justice.”

“Congratulations Beth Robinson on your confirmation as Judge of the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit! Beth Robinson has now become the first openly lesbian person to serve on a federal appeals court,” tweeted the Human Rights Campaign.

