Sheriff Destroys Dinesh D’Souza’s Claim His Movie Sparked Election Fraud Investigation

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot torpedoed Dinesh D’Souza’s claim that his deeply flawed 2020 election documentary prompted a new voter fraud investigation in Arizona.

The Arizona Mirror reported on Monday on D’Souza’s claim, in an interview on Jason Whitlock’s podcast, that his film 2000 Mules prompted the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation into voter fraud.

“The Sheriff of Yuma saw our movie, went berserk and has opened up an investigation in Yuma, Arizona,” D’Souza said. “I believe there will be arrests very soon.”

The Mirror reached out to Wilmot’s office for comment on D’Souza’s claims. The sheriff told the outlet that his office’s 2020 voter fraud investigation has been active “for over a year,” much earlier than when D’Souza premiered his film at Mar-a-Lago in early May.

“The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has been working jointly with the Yuma County Recorder’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office extensively regarding allegations of voter misconduct for over a year,” Wilmot said. “These ongoing investigations are not related to or inspired by any movie or celebrity figure, but rather facts and evidence regarding violation of Arizona statute. I am not familiar with, nor have I ever communicated with, any individuals who may now be claiming I am investigating on their behalf or because of any supposed inspiration from a documentary film.”

The sheriff’s rebuke of D’Souza’s claim marks the latest setback for 2000 Mules, which has been heavily criticized for pushing a series of comically dubious conspiracy theories about the 2000 election.

