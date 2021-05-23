‘So Brave… So Manly’: Kinzinger Calls Out Rand Paul for Declaring He’s Not Getting Vaccinated

Amid the continuing nationwide vaccine rollout and concerns about vaccine hesitancy, Senator Rand Paul (R- KY) said that he will not be getting the covid-19 vaccine.

Paul had coronavirus back in March 2020, and he said in a radio interview Sunday he doesn’t feel he needs the vaccine.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” the Kentucky senator said.

The CDC has been advising that people who previously had covid should still be getting the vaccine.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL), who has been very outspoken recently calling out fellow Republicans, hit back with a tweet mocking Paul’s position.

So brave…Such a leader… so manly… Rand Paul: 'I'm not getting vaccinated' https://t.co/4bVulvSgnA — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 23, 2021

“So brave…Such a leader… so manly…” Kinzinger tweeted.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]