President Joe Biden’s remarks following a meeting with Senate Democrats on their sweeping electoral reform bills did not inspire much confidence that the bill would be passed anytime soon.

Biden gave a very frank assessment of the bill’s chances, saying, “I don’t know that we can get it done.”

“Is this mic on? I guess, anyway — and — I’m not sure either,” Biden began his remarks, checking that he could be heard.

“But I hope we can get this done, but I’m not sure, but one thing is for certain, one thing for certain, like every other major civil rights bill that came along if we miss the first time we can come back and try it a second time,” he said, raising the prospect of the bill’s failure.

Democrats are considering two bills in the Senate, The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both of which have the support of all 50 Democrats and independents in the Senate. However, without the support of 10 Republicans, the 60-vote threshold to end a filibuster, the legislation is unlikely to pass.

“We missed this time, we missed this time, and the state legislative bodies continue to change the law,” Biden charged, “not as to who can vote, but who gets to count the vote. Count the vote. Count the vote. It’s about election subversion, not just whether or not people get to vote. Who counts the vote? That’s what this is about.”

Biden concluded:

“What makes this so different than anything else we have ever done. I don’t know that we can get it done but I know one thing, as long as I have a breath in me, as long as I’m in the White House, as long as I’m engaged at all I’m going to be fighting to change the way these legislatures have [been] moving. Thank you.”

Fox anchor John Roberts, who is no cheerleader of the president, but offered an evenhanded analysis, noted Biden “sounded to me like he came out of the Democratic caucus meeting with the idea this thing is going to fail. That sounded like defeat there, if we don’t get it done the first time we can come around and try it again.”

Roberts concluded, “I mean, it’s not going to get done because Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Joe Manchin have said they are not in favor of nuking the filibuster, that gives them 48 votes. There is another democratic senator who is isolated with Covid, so they are shy of three votes that they need. So, this is not going to happen.”

Watch above via Fox News

