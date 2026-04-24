WATCH: Terrifying Video Shows Monster Tornado Ripping Through Oklahoma

Terrifying video out of Oklahoma showed a monster tornado touching down and causing significant damage in the northwestern part of the state.

Officials said at least 10 people were hurt and multiple homes were destroyed. Remarkably, no one was killed.

Fox Weather meteorologist Haley Meier reported on the devastation on the ground.

“You can see a home totally destroyed behind me on the left-hand side of the home. This is the back-hand side of where the tornado ripped through,” Meier said, continuing:

Earlier this morning we were able to jump into our Fox Weather beast cam and zoom in on the damage, which is about a mile off to the southwest. Some well-built homes totally leveled and destroyed and seems like multiple blocks of this neighborhood that incurred significant damage. The National Weather Service will be out later on today to give a rating. This will likely be a strong, violent tornado. At the time, it was right before sundown so daylight, we have heard reports of some minor injuries, 10 people with minor injuries and we have also heard reports of some folks that were stuck and trapped in their storm shelter. No fatalities, so good news there. But Enid, under the threat for severe weather come Saturday, and enhanced risk. So, a lot more severe weather to go here.

CNN reported that the massive tornado was on the ground for more than 30 minutes and moved very slowly.

The Situation Room’s Wolf Blitzer asked a storm chaser how the severe weather compared to others he has experienced.

“Yeah, I’ve seen hundreds of tornadoes, but whenever you get close to a violent tornado like that, it’s, you know, you start feeling the the ground start to move and shake, and you can hear the roar outside and you start getting hit with debris,” said Brandon Clement.

“It’s a harrowing situation. Harrowing to be in that. And I mean, there’s just no way to really describe it to people who’ve never experienced it,” Clement said.

Watch the videos above via Fox News and CNN.

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