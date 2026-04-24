BREAKING: DOJ Drops Criminal Investigation Into Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The Justice Department dropped its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday, removing a key obstacle to President Donald Trump’s effort to install his own pick at the central bank.

In January, the DOJ launched the probe into the chair’s congressional testimony over the multibillion-dollar renovation and alleged cost overruns at the Fed’s Washington headquarters.

Powell, whose term ends in May, had characterized the probe as an attempt by the administration to coerce him into cutting interest rates, which he has repeatedly resisted to the publicly vented frustration of Trump. The chair had recently said he had “no intention” of stepping down until the DOJ probe into him was concluded.

Speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo last week, the president insisted he was “not planning” to drop the investigation, which he argued was a “probe on incompetence” even as the host challenged his reasoning.

Abandoning the case now clears the way for Trump’s nominee to succeed Powell, Kevin Warsh, to advance toward a Senate confirmation vote.

Warsh’s path had been effectively stalled as a result of the probe, with Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and others refusing to proceed while the investigation remained open.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the decision in a statement to X and said the matter would now be handed to the Federal Reserve’s inspector general.

“I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry,” she said in a statement posted to X.

This morning the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns – in the billions of dollars – that have been borne by taxpayers. The IG has the authority to hold the Federal Reserve accountable to American taxpayers. I… — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 24, 2026

She added that she would “not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so.”

In 2025, as the Trump administration began scrutinising the renovations, Powell himself told lawmakers he had asked the Fed’s watchdog to examine the costs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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